Alexandra Burke's spree at Jimmy Choo for H&M

Thousands of people, huge queues, ten minutes to shop and only one item per size... Jimmy Choo mania hits the high street!

We knew it was going to be big and we knew there were going to be queues but Saturday morning saw thousands of shoppers eagerly and frantically awaiting the brand new Jimmy Choo for H&M collection.

Women poured into H&M stores to be some of the first to get their hands on the latest bags, shoes, dresses, jackets and belts from the high-fashion designer Jimmy Choo but at relatively affordable high street prices.

The opening of the collection was so popular that it sold out across the 200 stores nationwide by midday on Saturday.

Fortunately InStyle managed to avoid the rush at the special VIP preview on Friday night which saw Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and Sophie Ellis-Bextor all pick up a few pieces of the new and limited edition collection.

Someone who picked up slightly more than a few pieces was X Factor winner Alexandra Burke who spent a staggering £650 worth of Jimmy Choo goodies.

‘I just love the collection, I bought some shoes for my manager, a dress for my sister, the black sequin jacket, another dress for myself and some other bits', she said.

Bonnie Wright and Sophie Ellis-Bextor also picked up the black sequin jacket for £69.99 which seemed a very popular item.

For those of you who couldn't face the queues or missed out on the one-item you wanted, fear not, as H&M are planning to replenish some sold-out stocks this week.

By Georgie Hindle