Alexandra Burke wows crowds in a sexy studded leotard for T4 performance

X Factor stars Alexandra Burke, JLS and Jamie Archer took to the stage for T4 Stars of 2009 concert

Alexandra Burke showed off her fab body and impressive singing and dancing skills at the T4 concert in Earls Court yesterday.

Dressed in a sexy studded leotard with leggings and black leather gloves, Alexandra performed songs from her chart topping debut album while dancing energetically around the stage.

Alexandra joined girl bands The Sugababes dressed in black PVC outfits, The Saturdays in silver sparkling minidresses and Florence from Florence and The Machine in an ethereal gold draped dress.

Topping up the male performances on the night were former X Factor contestants Jamie Archer and rising stars JLS.

By Georgie Hindle