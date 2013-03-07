Alexander Skarsgard talks playing Christian in 50 Shades of Grey

Alexander Skarsgard reveals he would have fun filming love scenes if he were to take a part in the 50 Shades of Grey movie…

He was one of the first men to be touted for the lead role of Christian Grey in a movie version of 50 Shades of Grey and now True Blood star Alexander Skarsgard has told press he'd be comfortable taking on the racy role: "Absolutely. That wouldn't be an issue," he said.

On how he'd tackle the film's more risque scenes he said: "[Love] scenes don't bother me at all. I don't find it uncomfortable or difficult. Relax, enjoy and have fun with it. That's my trick."

If you ask us, Alexander sounds like the perfect man to play Christian, but we'll have to wait and see who'll scoop the role!