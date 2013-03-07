Alexa Chung works Marc Jacobs on Late Night

by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Brit beauty Alexa Chung played ball with Late Night’s Jimmy Fallon ahead of her new US show, 24 Hour Catwalk

With a new reality TV show, 24 HourCatwalk, launching in the US next week, Brit stylista Alexa Chung took to the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon sofa in a silver Marc Jacobs dress coat to talk fashion and play ball.

Swapping her trademark untamed tresses for a sleek chignon, Alexa looked super polished for her appearance, wearing a Marc Jacobs SS12 coat as a dress and adding the catwalk look’s silver heels to complete the shimmering ensemble.

Acting as a judge on 24 Hour Catwalk, Alexa will be joined by designer Cynthia Rowley, fashion writer Derek Blasberg and communications consultant James LaForce on the panel.

