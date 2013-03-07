Alexa Chung works downtime style to perfection!

Even while carrying a huge suitcase around New York, Alexa Chung looked as cool, calm and stylish as ever in a cute spring outfit.

Clad in a navy Peter Pan collar dress with buckle flats, Alexa had obviously taken off the green army coat she was carrying, and topped off her stylish ensemble with a pair of cute pink frame glasses.

The model and TV presenter was snapped on the Lower East Side the day before layering up in a chunky navy jumper and denim shorts combo, which she finished with a pair of similar buckled wedges.