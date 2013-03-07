Alexa Chung turns author with new fashion book

Alexa Chung, Britain’s most stylish fashion export, has announced she is to release her first book on fashion…

Alexa Chung has signed a publishing deal and will pen a book to talk about her fashion inspirations, how she decides on what to wear and give style tips.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICTURES

The fashion “bible” is set to be released in September 2013 and will also include Alexa’s own photographs, drawings and sketches.

GET THE LATEST TREND NEWS FROM STYLE IT LIGHT!

While the tome has not been given a title yet, we are sure it will be filled with the humour and wit the style icon is known for.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

Fashion darling Alexa will release her book through Penguin publishing house. We can’t wait!

By Jil Dallmayr