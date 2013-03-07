Alexa Chung hypnotised at Stella McCartney dinner

Fashionista Alexa Chung hit the stage at the Stella McCartney dinner, where she was hypnotised by a magician and balanced on a bed of swords

It was a surreal fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come - the night that Alexa Chung was hypnotised and balanced on a bed of knives before the creme de la creme of the style world, including hostess Stella McCartney, Rihanna, Kate Moss, Amber Valetta and Shalom Harlow.

The coltish stylista, who was just named an ambassador for the British Fashion Council, changed out of her black strapless gown and into a little gold dress before coming under the spell of magician Hans Klok.

The occasion was to celebrate Stella McCartney’s line of eveningwear, ranging from bold printed bubble dresses to figure-hugging monochrome columns, which were modelled by guests and performers alike. After dinner, dancers that had been strategically placed at the tables jumped up onto them and danced to pumping music in what could only be described as a show-stopping way to end the second day of London Fashion Week. Yes, New York may have the cool, Milan the glam and Paris the high fashion, but last night London proved once again that it’s got the party spirit through and through.