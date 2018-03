Brit stylista Alexa Chung has charmed New York, spotted out and about in a buttoned-up dolly-style denim dress

One of London’s coolest exports, Alexa Chung, has been spotted on the streets of New York styling an uber-cute denim dress in a way that only Alexa knows how.

ALEXA CHUNG STYLE

Taking the dolly-style dress, with gathered sleeves, a crimped collar and buttoned-up bib, Alexa added tortoiseshell sunglasses and a royal blue and leopard print handbag to add that certain Alexa edge. Ruby red nails and nude lips completed the look.

We love!