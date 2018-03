Alexa Chung works an orange and black ensemble for a Halloween vibe

Working a preppy look like no other A-lister, Alexa Chung went all out wearing orange and black for a Halloween theme.

Tweeting a picture of herself posing in a corridor, the British style maven put her best brogue-clad foot forward wearing a ‘50s-style swing skirt and letting her cute collar peep out of her embroidered jumper.

Thick-rimmed glasses and a nonchalant topknot completed the stylistas super-cool look.

