Alexa Chung, Clemence Poesy and Poppy Delevingne party with Louis Vuitton!

It was a veritable fashion parade at the opening of Louis Vuitton’s new store in Shanghai, China, with Alexa Chung, Clemence Poesy and Poppy Delevingne showing off three super stylish looks.

Going for understated drama, Alexa Chung worked a simple polo neck with leopard print skirt and LV monogrammed bag, adding intensity to the look with her rose red pout. A far cry from her fave denim dungarees, but the fashionable star rocked the look with aplomb.

And French actress and fashion fan Clemence Poesy looked as gorgeous as ever, in a quirky cut out dress coat. The Birdsong star partied alongside Brit model Poppy Delevingne who brought a breath of fresh air in a summery sweet pink midi dress with white toe cap heels.