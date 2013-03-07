Alexa Chung arrives at Chanel couture show

Paris couture week has just got even more star-studded, as the likes of Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger and Poppy Delevingne have checked in to see Karl Lagerfeld’s latest offering

It’s Paris’ hottest couture ticket, so there was no doubt we’d be seeing a star turnout second to none at Chanel, and we haven’t been disappointed.

Alexa Chung was among the first arrivals, and, in a nod to the house, wore a tweed mini paired with a dress-down knit and killer heels.

Diane Kruger, who was escorted by her man Joshua Jackson, wore a full-skirted denim frock topped off with a tipped cap.

Sofia Coppola, Clemence Poesy, Milla Jovovich and a plethora of other Chanel favourites topped off the guest list, and we’re sure they weren’t disappointed.

With plenty more shows in the diary, may the front row fashion parade continue!

