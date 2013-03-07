Alexa Chung arrives at Chanel couture show

It’s Paris’ hottest couture ticket, so there was no doubt we’d be seeing a star turnout second to none at Chanel, and we haven’t been disappointed.
Alexa Chung was among the first arrivals, and, in a nod to the house, wore a tweed mini paired with a dress-down knit and killer heels.
Diane Kruger, who was escorted by her man Joshua Jackson, wore a full-skirted denim frock topped off with a tipped cap.
Sofia Coppola, Clemence Poesy, Milla Jovovich and a plethora of other Chanel favourites topped off the guest list, and we’re sure they weren’t disappointed.
With plenty more shows in the diary, may the front row fashion parade continue!