Alexa Chung and Uma Thurman do winter chic at NY premiere

It’s been a while since we saw Uma Thurman in action both on the red carpet and on screen, so it was a pleasure to spot her last night in NYC at the premiere of her latest flick, Ceremony.

Dressed in a silver ruched top and black pencil skirt (both by Lanvin), the blonde looked sensational in her chic but understated outfit. Joining her on the red carpet was Brit fashionista Alexa Chung, who sported a schoolgirl-esque LBD with Peter Pan collar. Clearly the weather in New York hasn’t yet reached our balmy highs as both celebs looked wintry chic in their long sleeves.

Directed by Max Winkler (son of Henry, aka The Fonz!), indie film Ceremony sees Uma take on the role of a bride whose wedding is crashed by her ex-boyfriend. A hit at the Toronto Film Festival last September, we look forward to checking it out when it opens in the UK this summer.

By Maria Milano