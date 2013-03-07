Alexa Chung and the fashion pack hit the Versace Soho store opening

Alexa Chung joined Donatella Versace, Bar Refaeli, and more at Versace’s Soho store opening in New York…

It was a veritable fashion parade at the opening of Versace’s stand-alone Soho store in New York, with Alexa Chung, Karolina Kurkova, Bar Refaeli and Doutzen Kroes working some stylish evening looks for the occasion.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICTURES

Going for understated drama, Alexa Chung worked autumn winter’s hottest hue in burgundy. The celebrity style icon rocked a look from the Versus Fall 2012 runway, teaming a knit turtleneck top with a leather mini-skirt. In true Alexa style the fashionista added a final flourish with a matching round handbag and flats.

LOVE ALEXA CHUNG'S LATEST LOOK? TELL US ON TWITTER!

Israeli model Bar Refaeli, Karolina Kurkova and Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes looked as gorgeous as ever, all choosing all-black ensembles.

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW APP FOR ALL THE LATEST CELEBRITY STYLE NEWS!

Debbie Harry, Linda Evangelista, Jennifer Hudson and Princess Charlene of Monaco were also in attendance and partied the night away with host, Donatella Versace, and her daughter Allegra.