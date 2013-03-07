Alexa Chung and Tavi kid around at Chanel

Alexa Chung and style blogger Tavi Gevinson pal up in the front row at Chanel's Paris Haute Couture show

We’re not sure who or what super-stylish Alexa Chung was pulling faces at, but we had to show you this cute photo from the S/S Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris today!

Goofing around next to her is new front-row pal style blogger Tavi Gevinson (profiled in InStyle’s February issue), the 13-year-old style maven who writes Style Rookie – and is friends with the Rodarte designers.

We love Alexa’s cream Chanel suit with those super-high clogs, while Tavi wore a Salvation Army jumper layered over a Hussein Chalayan dress.

Also in attendance were Claudia Schiffer, Bond babe Olga Kurylenko and Kanye West with his girlfriend Amber Rose in a gold hooded catsuit.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood