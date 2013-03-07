Alexa Chung and Tavi kid around at Chanel

We’re not sure who or what super-stylish Alexa Chung was pulling faces at, but we had to show you this cute photo from the S/S Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris today!
Goofing around next to her is new front-row pal style blogger Tavi Gevinson (profiled in InStyle’s February issue), the 13-year-old style maven who writes Style Rookie – and is friends with the Rodarte designers.
We love Alexa’s cream Chanel suit with those super-high clogs, while Tavi wore a Salvation Army jumper layered over a Hussein Chalayan dress.
Also in attendance were Claudia Schiffer, Bond babe Olga Kurylenko and Kanye West with his girlfriend Amber Rose in a gold hooded catsuit.
By Harriet Reuter Hapgood