Alexa Chung and Pixie Lott land in London with Coachella suntans

Alexa Chung and Pixie Lott return to the UK with a healthy glow after a weekend of partying at the Coachella festival

The Coachella festival was THE place to be over the weekend and both Alexa Chung and Pixie Lott looked like they’d had a fab time as they landed back in London.

Wearing her trusty raspberry-hued Topshop jeans with a printed tee, Alexa landed in London with her sunglasses still firmly on. And those sunglasses have certainly seen some sun while the trendy Brit partied in the Californian desert for the biggest festival of the year so far.

Complimenting her healthy glow with a smack of ruby red lipstick, Alexa looked like she’d had a manicure mid flight with her navy talons embellished with coloured stones.

And popstrel Pixie Lott showed off her tanned pins arriving into Heathrow wearing citrus-hued micro shorts teamed with tangerine brogues. But it’s nice to know that even the celebs like coming home, on landing Pixie tweeted: “SO HAPPY TO BE HOME feeeeeeeeels good ♥”

By Sarah Smith