Alexa Chung and Kate Moss style up Miu Miu pop-up club

Who else but celebrity style sirens Alexa Chung and Kate Moss would be first through the doors and Miu Miu’s latest London venture, MiuMiu-London, a pop-up members’ club hosted in the Café Royal?

Popping into the party, where fashion, food and short films collide, Alexa Chung wore a ladylike fit-and-flare Valentino frock teamed with Valentino Mary Janes and a neat box bag by Anya Hindmarch.

Kate Moss, meanwhile, went all out rock and roll by topping a metallic leopard print top with a knee-length black velvet coat. The perfect way to stay chic yet oh-so warm!

