Alexa Chung and Ashley Greene go sheer!

Twilight star Ashley Greene and Alexa Chung took the red carpet in New York, wearing super sheer looks...

Both Ashley Greene and Alexa Chung showed off their own spins on sheer outfits at a fashion event in New York, opting for contrasting black and white looks.

MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICTURES

First up was Alexa, who in typical quirky fashion teamed her sheer white dress with a baby blue floral cover up, red bow heels and a Louis Vuitton clutch. Trademark messy waves, a bright red lip and cute matching mani finished Ms Chung’s look.

WATCH: CATCH UP ON THE TWILIGHT SAGA SO FAR

And fresh from the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 red carpet, Ashley Greene worked gorgeous gothic glam in a lace top with cigarette trousers, and took the opportunity to show off a new shoulder length crop.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

We love both girls' red carpet style, but Ashley just tops it for us – do you agree? Tell us on Facebook!