Alexa Chung and Ashley Greene go sheer!

Both Ashley Greene and Alexa Chung showed off their own spins on sheer outfits at a fashion event in New York, opting for contrasting black and white looks.
First up was Alexa, who in typical quirky fashion teamed her sheer white dress with a baby blue floral cover up, red bow heels and a Louis Vuitton clutch. Trademark messy waves, a bright red lip and cute matching mani finished Ms Chung’s look.
And fresh from the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 red carpet, Ashley Greene worked gorgeous gothic glam in a lace top with cigarette trousers, and took the opportunity to show off a new shoulder length crop.
