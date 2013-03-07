Alesha Dixon launches new jewellery line

See a sneak peek of Alesha’s new range of jewellery before it’s released in 2010

Already a famous pop-star and one part of the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, Alesha Dixon is also now a jewellery designer.

The 31-year-old singer and TV personality has created a range of jewellery called Alesha that comprises four distinctive collections of bold, glam and glitzy items.

The Crystal Swirl collection includes feminine pinks and disco ball style cocktail rings, while the Ethnic range offers simple tribal shapes with gold and clear crystals.

The Street Sparkle collection features monochrome jet and clear crystal jewellery leaving the Music range to display embellished earrings and pendants in musical note shapes to illustrate Alesha’s pop career.

While the jewellery range is not officially available until January 2010, it can now be seen and bought on GemsTV.co.uk.

Look out for the clear crystal snake bangle and the crystal shell ring to take you all the way from daytime cool to evening glitz.

By Georgie Hindle