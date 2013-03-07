Absent Lady Gaga wins big at MTV Europe Video Awards

Lady Gaga was the biggest winner of the night, but unable to attend, it was fellow pop divas Rihanna and Katy Perry who stole the limelight with live performances

Despite picking up three awards at the MTV Europe Video Awards, which took place at the Caja Magica in Madrid this year, it was left up to Lady Gaga's fellow nominees to wow the crowds as she was otherwise engaged performing a concert in Budapest.

Gaga did however appear via video link to give her thanks as she received her first award for Best Pop Act, saying: 'I'm so sorry I couldn't be there to accept this award myself but there are 20,000 little monsters out there waiting for me, so I have to hurry up and get back on stage. This means so much to me Europe, I love you.' She also won out in the Best Female and Best Song categories.

While Rihanna missed out in her nominated categories, her new single "Only Girl" (In the World) hit the UK number one spot this week, so she had plenty to celebrate. The "Disturbia" singer also ticked the best dressed box, in a stunning swan-like Marchesa mermaid gown.

After changing into a more practical flower-embellished mini Rihanna then performed the hit on stage, following a silver rara skirt-clad Shakira, who opened the ceremony with a medley of hits. Katy Perry also took the stage later on in the event in a sequin tutu.

Other artists to win big included Bon Jovi, who were crowned with the Global Icons gong, while Justin Bieber received the Best Male award as well as Best Push Artist. What a night!

By Hayley Spencer