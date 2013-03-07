Abduction star Lily Collins reveals all about co-star Taylor Lautner

Move over Twilight, Taylor Lautner's new movie Abduction is set to be a huge hit this year, co-starring the beautiful Lily Collins.

Far removed from his werewolfish Jacob roots, Taylor Lautner's newest post-Twilight role has his co-star Lily - daughter of musician Phil Collins - singing his praises...

"It's a complete departure from Jacob. Obviously I'm in the movie so I'm biased, but I think it's going to completely shock his fans, and people that necessarily don't know him very well as Jacob that aren't Twilight fans. I think he brings an aspect people haven't seen yet and it's very, very exciting."

Taylor plays a teenager trying to uncover the truth about his identity in this action-packed on-the-run movie. But despite the nail-biting thrilling plot, Taylor and Lily manage to make time for a little on-screen romance.

"There is romance, but we're also partners-in-crime. It’s not about him taking his shirt off, this movie. There’s a lot more that I think makes up for that. That’s not to say that there’s not some steamy moments," Lily revealed.

Abduction arrives on UK screens on 30 September. Watch this space for more deets!