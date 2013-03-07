A-listers raise millions for Help Haiti Appeal at telethon

It was a never-before-seen line-up of A listers with celebs from Jennifer Aniston, Jay-Z and George Clooney to Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Halle Berry and Beyonce among the stars who pledged their support at Friday’s charity telethon

More than 100 A-listers turned out for the Help Haiti telethon on Friday evening, raising over $30m to help victims of the January 12 earthquake.

DONATE TO HAITI AT:

REDCROSS.ORG.UK and UNICEF.ORG.UK

The telethon was organised by George Clooney, who headed a star-studded line-up including, Madonna, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, while Russell Brand and Robert Pattinson were doing it for the Brits.

The charity telethon was broadcast live across all major TV networks in America and on the internet. Clooney appealed to viewers saying: ‘The Haitian people need our help. They need to know they are not alone. They need to know that we still care.’

The evening boasted performances from an array of rock and pop stars, including a collaboration from Jay-Z, Bono and Rihanna who sang live from London. Haitian-born musician Wyclef Jean ended the evening with a euphoric performance.

The evening was a roaring success, despite some over-excited callers failing to make donations upon calling due to being overwhelmed by the star status of those picking up their calls, ‘I just rang up and Julia Roberts answered! Then I screamed and put the phone down’, one caller admitted. We can hardly blame them though; who knows what would have happened if heartthrob Robert Pattinson had picked up our call.

Luckily, us Brits still have a chance to do our bit for the cause as stars including Rod Stewart, Cheryl Cole, Westlife and Leona Lewis are lined up to record a charity cover of U2s Everybody Hurts, set to be released in under ten days.

By Hayley Spencer