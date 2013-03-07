A Balenciaga bump: Pregnant Miranda Kerr walks the runway

It was an all star model cast on the Balenciaga SS11 catwalk at PFW with Stella Tennant, Amber Valletta, Gisele and even a five-months-pregnant Miranda Kerr all putting their foot forward for Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest collection.

In a mock dogtooth wet-look leather coatdress, you’d be forgiven for not noticing Miranda’s baby bump. The thigh-skimming mini revealed her long lean legs striding, just as normal, and the dewy make-up only enhanced her natural glow.

Husband Orlando Bloom sat proudly watching in the front row, joking that he hoped he wouldn’t trip Miranda up. But in bump friendly brogues there wasn’t too much of a risk.

The newly weds were spotted en route to the Balenciaga show sticking close together and with beaming smiles. Wearing a leather jacket over a purple patterned minidress teamed with black shoe boots, Miranda looked effortlessly gorgeous.

She’s going to be one stylish mum!

By Sarah Smith