50 Shades of Grey author EL James wins big!

50 Shades of Grey has long been winning fiction in the eyes of its millions of readers but the books’ author, EL James, has now been recognised by the publishing industry, too.

The British novelist was named most influential figure of 2012 by American-based Publishers Weekly.

Commenting on the news, a Publishers Weekly spokesperson said: “Because the success of the series continues to reverberate throughout the industry in a number of ways – among other things, the money it’s brought in helped boost print sales in bookstores and turned erotic fiction into a hot category – we have selected James as the most notable player on the publishing stage this year.”

Congrats!

