50 Shades of Grey: Amanda Seyfried and Garrett Hedlund for lead roles?

50 Shades of Grey fans have spoken out and want Garrett Hedlund and Amanda Seyfried in starring roles…

50 Shades of Grey has been the subject of serious casting speculation but a fan made trailer has been released and suggests that Garrett Hedlund and Amanda Seyfried should play the leading roles, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

WATCH AMANDA SEYFRIED IN NEW LES MISERABLES TRAILER

SEE MORE GARRETT HEDLUND PICTURES

The trailer goes onto name What To Expect When You’re Expecting star Dennis Quaid, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dexter star Michael C Hall as other celebrities they’d like to see in the film adaptation of the cult book.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

Who would you like to see play Chrisitan and Ana? Tell us on Twitter!