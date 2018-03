We count down the five things that make Alexa Chung the ultimate British style icon…

With her signature tousled bob, collection of quirky flats and ability to stand out from the crowd on the front row, Alexa Chung has become a British style institution.

In our fashion video we sum up the five ingredients that make up her inimitable style recipe. Check it out above.

