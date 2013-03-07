2010 BAFTA nominations announced!

The nominations for the 2010 BAFTA awards are announced and some of our TV faves are in the running.

It’s that time of year again. Telly comes over all glam and adds a bit of Oscar glitz to the small screen.

This year Julie Walters has already stolen the show before the winners have even been announced. The Billy Elliot star has been nominated twice in the same catreroty for Best Actress. The Brit is nominated for her roles in A short story in Switzerland (BBC One) and Mo (Channel )

The fantastic channel four production of Red Riding, based on David Peace's outstabnding crime novels, has also been nominated twice. Once for Best Drama Serial and also the gorgoeus Rebecca Hall, who stared in Woody Allen’s Vicky Christina Barcelona and block buster Frost/Nixon is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

We’re also delighted to see that E4’s Misfits, starring the cheeky chappy irish heart throb Robert Sheenan, is nominated for Best Series.

Super-slick Mad Men is in the international category and at home Graham Norton goes head to head with Simon Cowell’s latest success, Britian’s Got Talent.

By Marisa Bate