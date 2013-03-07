1D WATCH: One Direction dress up for an awards show in Australia!

See the 1D boys suited and booted at an awards show Down Under!

Before Harry, Zayn, Niall, Louis and Liam leave Australia this week, the boys took one last opportunity to dress up, at an awards show Down Under.

ONE DIRECTION SHIRTLESS IN AUSTRALIA!

And in their quirky Brit boy style, the boys teamed skinny trews with braces, bow ties and pocket squares for the event, where they were joined by one of their X Factor judges, Dannii Minogue.

ONE DIRECTION HIT THE STAGE IN AUSTRALIA!

The boys have been enjoying some down in Australia, hitting the surf and cruising around the harbour in a luxury yacht, before appearing on stage to thousands of fans.