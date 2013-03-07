127 Hours with James Franco closes London Film Festival

It's been an unmissable two week-long celebration of the biggest faces in film, as the likes of Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Michelle Williams and Mila Kunis have hit the capital to showcase the releases we'll all be talking about when they arrive on our screens early next year - and last night it culminated in the star-studded 127 Hours premiere.

One of the most celebrated British names in film-making, there couldn't have been a better man to close the festivities than Danny Boyle.

127 Hours follows Slumdog Millionaire in Boyle's catalogue of award-winning hits, and with the dashing James Franco and Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy leading the cast we know we're in for a treat!

After a busy photocall earlier that day, with the leading ladies in attendance including names-to-watch Kate Mara, and Amber Tamblyn, it was left to Franco and his director to lead the way on the red carpet, and the pair didn't disappoint in their black ties bests!

By Hayley Spencer