Meghan Markle Is Officially The Most Googled 'Term' IN THE WORLD!

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly the woman of 2017, and with her wedding to Prince Harry set for May of next year, we wouldn’t be surprised if she was named 2018’s top pick too.

Her influence is already proving as strong as the Kate Middleton effect, with her clothes selling out in minutes – we all remember when she crashed Canadian fashion brand’s website, Line The Label, after wearing their white bridal coat to her engagement photocall last month. And let’s not forget that ‘the Meghan Markle’ is now one of the most requested looks in plastic surgery, with women across the world investing a lot of money in getting her ‘perfectly straight’ signature nose.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the 36-year-old former Suits actress and future royal ranked top of 2017’s list for UK Google search terms. And she even made it into the top five global trend searches for this year.

Here are the shortlists…

Google UK top trending searches of 2017:

1. Meghan Markle

2. iPhone 8

3. Hurricane Irma

4. Fidget spinner

5. Manchester bombing

6. Grenfell Tower

7. 13 Reasons Why

8. Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

9. Shannon Matthews

10. iPhone X

Google UK top trending ‘what is…?’ questions of 2017:

1. What is a hung Parliament?

2. What is an exit poll?

3. What is the Confederations Cup?

4. What is Bitcoin?

5. What is the Antikythera mechanism?

6. What is a pangolin?

7. What is a general election?

8. What is waterboarding?

9. What is the DUP?

10. What is Pink’s real name?

Google’s global top trending searches of 2017:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. iPhone 8

3. iPhone X

4. Matt Lauer

5. Meghan Markle

6. 13 Reasons Why

7. Tom Petty

8. Fidget Spinner

9. Chester Bennington

10. India National Cricket Team