Mariah Carey's Swim Accessories Are Just as Extra as You'd Expect

Mariah Carey, the *most* extra human on this planet, went for a dip in Israel’s Dead Sea recently. Note: The Dead Sea is a salt lake, in fact, it’s one of the world’s saltiest bodies of water—almost as salty as Mariah when you ask her about J.Lo (jk, not that salty).

Not only did Carey wade out in a cheetah-print bustier-style one-piece (and what appears to be a sheer sarong), but she did so in FULL BLING.

Yep, Queen Mariah glittered at sea in a chain-link gold choker, gold hoop earrings, and bracelets galore. She also rocked a pair of high-shine aviator shades, natch.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Considering the singer’s notoriously expensive taste, we’re fairly confident in assuming her barrage of accessories is authentic.

Mariah is the OG diva, so we honestly can’t imagine her posing for a photo-opp in anything less—but we must say, we’re a tad worried about her jewelry! Is “encrusted in salt” a new trend amongst celebrity collectors?

Stay perfect, Mimi.