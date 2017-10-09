Love Island’s Chris Is Launching His Own Tear-Infused Water And We Don’t Know How To Feel  

Since the finale of Love Island back in July, we’ve seen many a collaboration, clothing line and #spon charcoal toothpaste post from each of the show’s illustrious contestants. The latest bit of Love Island glory, however, is something we never saw coming.

Chris Hughes, on-off boyfriend of Olivia Attwood, announced last night that he’s joining forces with Topman to launch his very first standalone product: a “mineral water infused with a Chris Hughes tear”, aptly labelled L’Eau de Chris.

The news broke with a brooding black & white campaign video, featuring Chris himself in some Topman tighty whiteys, shedding a single tear which plinks into a bottle of L’Eau de Chris. Yup.

“It’s no secret that I shed a few tears on Love Island. Since leaving the show, I have been overwhelmed with the incredible love shown by fans of the show," explained Chris.

“Launching my own mineral water, infused with my own tears, is a chance for me to give something special back to those who have supported me since returning from the island.”

While our initial thought was whether it’s legal to sell actual human bodily fluids to be consumed by other humans, the rest of the internet (of course) had words for Chris.

If you’re keen to get your hands on some L’Eau de Chris, it launches at 8.15 am on the 10th of October (that’s tomorrow, guys) over at Topman.com. Chris can’t be endlessly milked for tears, so sadly, it’s a limited edition product - but we’re sure he’ll keep it coming with the WTF launches.

