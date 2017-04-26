Freya Mavor: From Skins Star To Becoming Charlotte Rampling's New Protege

It’s so rare to meet a child star who has grown to be not only humble but also full of that ‘Jennifer Lawrence sensibility’ for saying it as it is whilst being unafraid to lightly season conversation with swearwords. But Freya Mavor, the former Skins star, who played Mini McGuiness in the last two series of the Channel 4 seminal drama, manages to do just that.

Leaving the sixth form common room for good, Freya talks to our Joshington Hosts about her breakout movie role, playing a young Charlotte Rampling in The Sense of an Ending alongside Jim Broadbent and Michelle Dockery. Plus the twenty-three year old actress spills on the ratifying advice Rampling gave her and sheds some light on just why Skins has become such a school for young British talent…

On working with Charlotte Rampling in 'A Sense of an Ending'…

We are never on set at the same time as each other, given that we were playing the same character but separated by forty years. But we discussed things about the character before hand via extensive emails and it was such a new experience for me to share the role with someone. She was really helpful about giving her opinion about Veronica and her life but whilst giving me the freedom to make her my own as well. Beforehand I watched loads of Charlotte’s films to really understand how she holds herself, speaks and moves.

On her best piece of advice ever (thanks Charlotte Rampling)…

At the end of filming (The Sense of an Ending) I met up with Charlotte in France where we spoke about life and she talked a lot about her amazing career- she’s such an amazing artist with a diverse and daring career. Charlotte gave me amazing pieces of advice but mainly I will never forget her saying to hold on and preserve what is most important and that is integrity both as a person and an artist. She also spoke about how you can get lost in the pressures of being young women in this industry and to hear that coming from a woman who is unafraid to be seen as herself and not buy into the vanity of everything is just incredible.

Her only regret is not eating enough chocolate…

The past is our present and makes us who we are. It’s easy to fall into a pattern of self-indulgence so I don’t look back and regret. But last weekend I didn’t eat enough chocolate-actually- that’s a lie I ate sh*t loads!

On the Skins training camp…

Skins was amazing because it was willing to take risks, provide opportunities for new talent and it did that for actors, directors and bands alike. I think it was willing to not play by the rules and support the youth that are coming through rather than glamorised shows like, 90210 or Gossip Girl where even the poor ones live in an amazing converted loft apartment. I mean, f**k off- that isn’t real! Skins showed real kids who were struggling with money, drug addiction and so on with teenagers of that same age playing those characters. It was so empowering to show that reality.

On keeping in touch with the ‘Skins Squad’…

I live round the corner from Will Merrick and Alex Arnold- who I ended up having a child with in Skins! I am actually seeing Will tomorrow as we are working on this poetry project together. It was such an amazing experience because it was like our uni and we made friends for life.

On wanting to pull fluff out of Vincent Cassel’s toenails…

I would love to work with Vincent Cassel- I would pick fluff out of his toenails and be enthralled! He just has so much energy on screen.

On flat sharing…

It’s really important to have things and people that ground you. Most of my friends are not at all in this industry and I live with an engineer, a dancer, someone who studied philosophy and an architect! For me it’s really important to have those pillars who have no idea how your industry works and to be involved in other lifestyles.

On red carpet struggles…

I would love to be more fashion savvy than I am. Anytime I have to prepare for one of these events I like to think I am fashionable but I am absolutely not. Right now though I am obsessed Regina Pyo- oh my god everything I see from her I love! If I could dress like that everyday I would be so pleased!