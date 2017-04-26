See How Much These Celebs’ Instagrams Have Changed Since Their Very First Post

After years of practice, celebs like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Blake Lively have perfected their Instagram game, creating perfectly curated feeds that have an almost instantly recognizable vibe. But when they first stepped on the scene, their Instas looked very different.

Back when these stars joined Instagram, the Toaster filter was the hottest thing since, well, sliced bread. And don’t even get me started on those tacky photo borders. Even A-list stars aren’t immune to making some social media faux pas.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Is Taking a Break from Social Media

That’s why we did a deep dive on 22 celebrities’ Instagram accounts to find their very first pic—or at least the oldest one that they haven’t deleted. Don’t even pretend like you haven’t at least thought about erasing those embarrassing Facebook photos from junior high or high school.

Keep scrolling to see their vintage pictures in contrast to their recent feeds, and try to contain your laughter. These stars might not have had an awkward phase, but at least the glow-up is real when it comes to their Instagram game.