See How Much These Celebs’ Instagrams Have Changed Since Their Very First Post

After years of practice, celebs like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Blake Lively have perfected their Instagram game, creating perfectly curated feeds that have an almost instantly recognizable vibe. But when they first stepped on the scene, their Instas looked very different.
Back when these stars joined Instagram, the Toaster filter was the hottest thing since, well, sliced bread. And don’t even get me started on those tacky photo borders. Even A-list stars aren’t immune to making some social media faux pas.
That’s why we did a deep dive on 22 celebrities’ Instagram accounts to find their very first pic—or at least the oldest one that they haven’t deleted. Don’t even pretend like you haven’t at least thought about erasing those embarrassing Facebook photos from junior high or high school.
Keep scrolling to see their vintage pictures in contrast to their recent feeds, and try to contain your laughter. These stars might not have had an awkward phase, but at least the glow-up is real when it comes to their Instagram game.
1. Beyoncé
Bey's first Instagram post was a political statement.
2. Selena Gomez
Gomez looks SO YOUNG in this video, her oldest Instagram post.
3. Ariana Grande
#TBT to Grande's red hair.
4. Britney Spears
Proof Spears has always had a killer bod.
5. Kylie Jenner
Boy has King Kylie's social media presence come along way since her first 'gram.
6. Taylor Swift
Before Swift's Instagram was full of photos of her girl squad, it started with this "lovely" photo of her grandmother.
7. Kim Kardashian West
Ms. Kardashian West's first photo couldn't be more on brand.
8. Kendall Jenner
Jenner's first post was so 2011: a heavily-filtered photo of Disneyland.
9. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid looks so young in her first Insta with mom Yolanda.
10. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's "socks" Instagram is a far cry from her bikini 'grams of late.
11. Blake Lively
Lively's first crack at social media is refreshingly unfiltered.
12. Emily Ratajkowski
The queen of bikini photos actually began her Instagram from behind the camera.
13. Chrissy Teigen
Teigen started "officially Instagramming" with this sweet photo of her man.
14. Lady Gaga
Gaga is platinum blonde and refreshingly makeup-free in her oldest post on the app.
15. Reese Witherspoon
Four years later, Witherspoon still loves celebrating her momma.
16. Justin Timberlake
In Timberlake's first Insta, he was off to the Grammys. Nowadays he's spending a lot of time in the studio.
17. Sofía Vergara
Vergara kicked off her Instagram with a cute photo of her Modern Family co-star.
18. David Beckham
"It’s great to finally be on Instagram," Beckham captioned this shirtless selfie back in 2015.
19. Chris Pratt
Proof Pratt's Instagram game has always been hilarious.
20. Justin Bieber
Think Justin Bieber's Instagram is a mystery now? It was even more confusing when he first started out.
21. Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City alum kicked off her account four years ago with this artsy 'gram.
22. Harry Styles
Styles's "deerstagram" is so 2012.