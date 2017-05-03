Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds's Headstone Was Finally Unveiled, and It's Beautiful

3 May 2017
by: Hellogiggles.com/Heather Mason

The world is still trying to recover from the loss of hilarious women and brilliant performers Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died within days of each other at the very end of 2016. The mother and daughter had a joint funeral, and now Carrie and Debbie’s beautiful joint headstone has been revealed in Los Angeles.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived next door to each other in Los Angeles (which is so adorable), so it seems fitting that they will now live next to each other for eternity. Their mother-daughter relationship was pretty much #goals—making it even more heartbreaking that Debbie died just a day after Carrie in December 2016. Their new headstone captures the special nature of their relationship. And it’s beautiful.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty

The headstone features a sculpture of mother and daughter standing together and holding hands. It’s the perfect way to show the love between Carrie and Debbie.

Under the beautiful sculpture are simply the names of the women and the dates of their lives. The sculpture makes a truly stunning focal point for the memorial. Fans have already begun to visit the site in order to grieve and show their love.

We’ll always miss Carrie and Debbie, but it’s comforting to know that they’ll forever be together.

[MUSIC] I share everything with my daughter. That's right. Especially the check Far more than I ever would want to. I know what my mother feels and wants. [MUSIC]

