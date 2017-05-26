Your Summer Crush Is Here: Meet Pirates Star Brenton Thwaites

Pirates of the Caribbean is BACK with the fifth instalment in the franchise. Even your early noughties go-to crush, Orlando Bloom returns with his ermmm… sword! However the film isn’t all about Orlando blooming all over again, his son in the movie, Australian actor Brenton Thwaites is THE shipmate to lust after.

The actor is making waves with audiences not just for his acting talents but also for a bone structure that would bury your treasure any day of the week. Here is what you need to know about the breakout star…

Mr Thwaites would beat Mr Darcy in a wet T-shirt competition… EASILY!

Brenton spends the film in a wet shirt for 99.9% of the time but when asked by Joshington Hosts (our weekly celebrity vlogger) who would win in a wet t-shirt competition between himself and Mr Darcy the Aussie actor said, “I might be lacking a few chest hairs… does that add to the points?”

He knows how to ‘male’ the cleavage…

Given his wet shirt, unbuttoned to the navel in a seductive fashion, the latest recruit on The Black Pearl knows how to nail the male cleavage, “you just let it hang out, let the body flow,” the star said when pressed on the deep and meaningful issue by Joshington Hosts.

Brenton is NO Beyonce fan…

Check out the above video for the most hilarious Single Ladies lyric slip ever (possibly), “if you like it you should put a finger in it!” Need we say ANYMORE!

He kick started his career on Home and Away

Just like Heath Ledger and Chris Hemsworth before him, Brenton’s breakout role was in Australian soap opera, Home and Away. Washboard abs and surfboards. Win. Win. (Also: let's take a moment to take in all the 'stunning'effects in the below video)

You may recognise him from…

… Malificent, where Brenton starred alongside Angelina Jolie as Prince Philip. Not the one married to the current Queen. Just FYI.

Brenton is the hottest DILF on the planet…

The actor has a one-year old baby called, Birdie with his girlfriend, Chloe Pacey.

He’s ONLY 27 years old…

…so if Orlando Bloom was actually his real life dad he would have been 13 at the time of birth. Good job Brenton’s baby face means he could pass for 19 years old, easily.

Brenton is all 6 foot 1 of man…

We will just leave the above image here.

After 2014 Taylor Swift dating rumours…

… He’s quite the guitar player. We will let his strumming do the talking…

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge is in cinemas now