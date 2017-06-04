Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Attack Victims In Hospital Ahead of Benefit Concert

Ahead of the One Love Manchester concert, taking place in Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground tonight, Ariana Grande has visited fans injured in last month’s terror attack at the close of the Manchester leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The 24 year-old singer spent time with her young fans at the Royal Machester Children’s Hospital in a surprise appearance prior to the benefit she has orchestrated for tonight. Ariana marked her hospital visit with a series of Instagram images of herself sitting by the bedside of victims.

Talking to BBC News one father of a six year-old victim, Adam Harrison spoke of the excitement in the ward, “I was just as nervous as Lily as she worked her way up the ward. She was shaking, she said, ‘oh, I think I might need to go the toilet, I just don’t want to do, I’m really nervous.’ She (Ariana) was brilliant. I thought it may be a bit almost a bit rehearsed or sort of false but she was just amazing. There was no time limit… she (Lily) was absolutely blown away so we’re all fans for life now.”

Raising money for the victims and their families from the terrorist attack that left 22 people dead, the One Love Concert will feature Ariana Grande herself alongside Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Take That.

Robbie Williams who will also be joining the line up struggled through a rendition of his seminal hit, Angels during a performance at the Etithad Stadium in Manchester after dedicating the song to those affected by the attack just last night.

Following a third Terrorist attack on UK shores just last night in London organizers of the concert have promised that the concert will still go ahead this evening. Starting at 7.15pm Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, took to Twitter to state the One Love Manchester concert, “will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose.”

One Love Manchester will be shown on BBC1 tonight from 6.55pm