Cindy Crawford Turns Party Planner For Taylor Hill’s Birthday Soiree!

Model, Taylor Hill may be a ‘super’ in her own right but when it comes to Cindy Crawford she can’t help but loose her sh*t!

Whilst talking about her Cindy inspired go-to denim style from her Joe's Jeans collaboration Taylor says, “I love her! She made my birthday reservation at Nobu last week… she’s such a nice person. She lives in Malibu, I met her on a shoot there, I saw her there and was like (gasps), ‘oh my god!’ But she was really nice about it, gave me her email address and said any time I was in Malibu to just let me know!” We want Cindy to organise our birthday soiree and have her on speed dial too-why is life SO UNFAIR?!?

Cindy isn’t the only member of the Crawford clan she’s digging right now, Taylor is quit the fan of Kaia Gerber too, “she is such a sweetheart and she is the spitting image of her mom!”

However, despite being clearly crushing on Cindy, Taylor revealed to Joshington Hosts that her current celebrity crush is another leggy brunette by the name of Angelina Jolie, apologies Cindy!

In the campaign shots for her Joe's Jeans collaboration Taylor Hill certainly has the body to rival even Angelina or Cindy and it turns out she is a very strict gym bunny. When asked for her top tips for killer abs she says “50 reps minimum!” Oh Taylor you tough task master you, we thought 10 reps was enough! But it isn’t all about training when it comes to Taylor her go-to McDonalds order is quite the cheat food, “I order a number one, a big mac, with Dr Pepper!” What is the worst that could happen with that body any way?

In case you don’t follow Taylor avidly on Instagram the Victoria’s Secret angel has the cutest pooch in the modelling world and has managed to teach him to play dead when she pretends to shoot him. But it’s not always cute to have a cute canine, ‘the most embarrassing place to pick up poop is any where in New York because everyone stares at you. I don’t know why they are looking at me because they all have dogs!” The struggle is alive and oh so real.

Watch the video above to see Taylor Hill turn into a TV shopping host to flog her Joe’s Jeans Line and reveal her go-to chat up line.

