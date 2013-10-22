24 Jan 2018
20 Haircuts That Never Go Out of Style
1. A CUT ABOVE
Jennifer Aniston has said that her hair is naturally wavy so her famous much copied layered shaggy "Rachel" style was shaped with straighteners and a lot of blow drying. Now she’s known for sporting casually tousled layers which beautifully frame her face.
2. SHORT AND SWEET
This textured, side-swept pixie on Michelle Williams is a timeless classic. The trick? Spritz a texturising spray and let hair air dry. For more polish, blow-dry gently with a flat brush.
3. SWIFTLY SOPHISTICATED
When Taylor Swift debuted her bold blunt fringe, the look was more sophisticated and glamorous. Paired with natural waves or even straight hair, it's flawless.
4. SIMPLY SPELLBOUND
Cameron Diaz's sexy, choppy bob with a deep side part is ideal for slightly wavy or straight hair. On a round face like Diaz has, end the bob above the chin, (on square faces, end below the chin).
5. VA VA VOLUME
Jennifer Lopez has perfected her look with big, cascading volumised waves. It’s the ultimate bombshell style with a soft touch.
6. PIXIE PERFECT
A layered pixie cut, like Halle Berry's iconic look is adorable and sexy all at once, especially on a heartshaped face. Work sculpting serum through hair and brush towards your face with a one-inch ceramic round brush.
7. MAKING WAVES
Here's a great example of someone who found their classic look early in life. So we hope that the Duchess of Cambridge always keeps her fabulous long bouncy locks with face framing layers.
8. SLEEK STUNNER
Gwyneth Paltrow's ultra smooth style parted down the middle is sleek to the max. On her Goop website, the actress credits stylist Orlando Pita’s T3 tools, like his T3 SinglePass for the look.
9. HIGH GLAM
When it comes to her hair, Beyonce is very much the cameleon. She’s gone sleek and straight, did blunt bangs and rocked some short styles. But this wild sexy wavy long do is a total classic.
10. TOUSLED TEMPTRESS
These soft beachy waves gives Julia Roberts a relaxed vibe. To give her waves separation stylist Serge Normant adds a shining texturizer like Oribe (Space.NK., £41).
11. SWEPT AWAY
Nicole Richie's long bob with soft blunt bangs frames her face to perfection while really showing off her eyes. This graduated look is the ideal volume booster.
12. TRESS FOR SUCCESS
New mum Kerry Washington keeps her tresses looking great with trims every six weeks and a weekly deep conditioner. Her longtime stylist Takisha Sturdicant-Drew says her hair has a great curl and texture which works for wavy styles with body and movement.
13. BOB WITH A BANG
Katie Holmes' heart and oval-shaped face was a natural for this sleek bob with a sweeping fringe. After blow-drying with a large round brush, roll the ends slightly under, then straighten one-inch portions.
14. FIERCE ON FIRE
Solange Knowles says that she likes to spend 90 minutes under a dryer at the salon with oils in her hair to protect her curls and get this look. Says the the singer and songwriter, "I actually love my natural hair when it's been slept on for five days and revived by the steam of the shower."
15. BANKING ON BLUNT BANGS
The bold blunt fringe paired with sleek long glossy locks is a look that we love on Tyra Banks. To create the flatness, use a round brush. To keep hair light, skip products before blow drying.
16. THE STRAIGHT STORY
Reese Witherspoon's straight hair with a touch of volume is sexy yet sophisticated. For wispy bangs, work a dime-sized dab of shine serum through hair, place bangs to the side and blow-dry the rest with a paddle brush. For thinner locks, like Reese's, use balm like PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream (feelunique.com, £17.50).
17. BOBBING BEAUTY
When trendsetter Victoria Beckham debuted her shorter-in-back graduated bob, it was copied to the hilt. To add some volume, blow dry with a small brush at the top roots and finish with gloss spray.
18. SHAGGY SEXY WAVES
Short, long or somewhere in between, Jennifer Lawrence continues to wow us. We really love this cropped shaggy layered wavy cut which frames her face to a T!
19. LUXE LOCKS
A subtle fringe paired with a swooping side part adds a sexy softness to Emma Stone's look. On damp hair, mix a few drops of shining serum with a 10p-sized amount of styling lotion. Blow dry two-inch sections with a paddle brush.
20. WAVY WONDER
Sultry meets sophistacted as Jessica Alba rocks her long wavy tresses. Blow dry with round brush. Curl wide sections with a curling iron with the tip of the iron facing down to the ground.
