Brad Pitt: The Celibate? The Actor Has Reportedy Taken A Very Interesting Vow

Brad Pitt has long been the object of desire for loins across the globe - nay the universe – ever since he stripped naked and accessorized with a cowboy hat in Thelma and Louise.

However the actor, who is currently going through divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, is apparently undertaking a vow of celibacy for a year – if you believe Tiffany Haddish that is. According to the Girls Trip star the former Mr Jolie-Pitt told her that if they were both still single in a year they could hook up. Now THAT is a Hollywood couple we would LOVE to see.

Rex

Pitt has gone on record saying that he is on a journey of self-improvement following the infamous break-up and celibacy could be another part of a plan that includes getting healthy, keeping fit and staying away from alcohol according to sources.

Meanwhile, the divorce proceedings rumble on as the pair negotiate the terms and a custody agreement for their children, as reported by People. A source told the publication that Pitt, “seems to be in a better place,” and “excited for life.”

Whatever happens Brad, we will be waiting… like a virgin… touched for the very first time…