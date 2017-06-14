InStyleBBB: Inside The Party

At last night's Best Beauty Buys awards held at the Berkeley Hotel, the sentiments echoing throughout the attendees were similar: everyone was thrilled that their favourite beauty awards were making the crossover into digital along with the magazine itself, and they were also delighted that the 100 illustrious judges were still choosing the bulk of the products that made it into the spotlight.

And what a list of products it is, covering everything from the mascara that won't run down your face as you sweat it out at Barry's, to the moisturiser that top facialists swear will rid you on pesky crow's feet. For your definitive list of all the hottest products, check out our Best Beauty Buys gallery here - but, for now, feast your eyes upon these pictures from behind the scenes of the judges and guests caught between glasses of champers and oogling the doughnut wall (yes, you read that correctly: a wall made of doughnuts. RIP the flower wall)...

Karen Hatch

InStyle UK Editor in Chief, Charlotte Moore; Communications Director of OGX, Kay Glover, and InStyle UK Fashion & Celebrity Director, Josh Newis-Smith

Karen Hatch

Marketing Director of Bobbi Brown, Catherine Simon-Bell; Communications Director of Bobbi Brown, Caroline Keeping, and Senior Pro Artist at Bobbi Brown, Hannah Martin

Karen Hatch

Global Make-Up Artist and Brand Creator, Ruby Hammer; PR & Marketing Director at Sisley Paris, Sarah Duguid, and Global Facialist, Anastasia Achilleos

Karen Hatch

Make-Up Artist, Sonia Deveney; InStyle UK Editor in Chief, Charlotte Moore, and InStyle UK Beauty Editor, Madeleine Spencer

Karen Hatch

Account Director at Purple PR, Luisa Savoia, and Marketing Director at Lancome and Clarisonic, Marina Torres