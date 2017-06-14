Take One Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer: Try Two Super Easy Hair Looks

Here's exactly why you have to style your hair using the best hairdryer on the planet and how to do it.

Anyone who’s dried their hair with the winner of our Best Beauty Buys award for best gadget, Dyson Supersonic™, will tell you the same thing: it’s a joy to use, making hair feel smoother and glossier, as well as drying it fast. And, when looking through the hairdryer’s info, that’s precisely what Dyson set out to do during the product development process.

They wanted to make a quieter, fast way to dry hair, without damaging it. To do this they added in Air Multiplier Technology, which draws litres of air through the back and base, then propels it through the barrel at three times the force. They also made sure there was a heat sensor in there, checking the airflow temperature 20 times a second so that hair is never overheated and damaged by styling.

What you may not know, though, is that it’s also a pretty nifty styler. Inspired by the straightening chops of the smoothing nozzle, and determined to continue on our quest to style on a day-to-day basis without using too many heat appliances, we decided to create an easy style for every single attachment:

Smooth Hair. While we wouldn’t recommend trying to tame curly hair using this method, if you’ve just got the odd wave or kink, just grab the smoothing nozzle and a round brush, and, section by section, dry down the hair’s shaft. Finish with an oil for extra sheen.

Wavy Hair. This one works really well if your hair is a little wavy but you want to take it up a notch. Grab a brush that’s as thick as you’d like the barrel of your curl to be, wrap your hair around it, and blast the sections using the styling concentrator nozzle. Release the curl, winding it around your finger to add to the bend, and spritz with hairspray. If your hair is already wavy, try using the diffuser nozzle for a more relaxed, beachy take on this.