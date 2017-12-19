The Two Products You Need To Hide A Hangover, According To An A-List Make-Up Artist 

If there’s one thing you can count on a make-up artist to the A-list knowing all about, it’s an SOS situation. Hangover make-up, techniques to make lipstick hang around all night through tears and kisses and awards ceremonies, and quick eye-brightening looks: anyone who’s made up a fair share of celebrity clients will know precisely how to wield a brush to cover myriad sins in a jiffy.

But you don’t need to be Kirsten Dunst or Kate Winslet to benefit from these tricks; our expert columnist Jillian Dempsey, who spends a fair portion of her work time being called to beautify a host of famous faces, is sharing her tips to sorting out your face, pronto, so that you have more time to mainline brie and mulled wine with impunity this Christmas…

Q: I don’t want to look silly, but I also am keen to don some glitter over the festive season. What would you suggest?

Jillian Dempsey: “Try placing a thin strip of make up glue (I like Ben Nye Glitter Glue) on the lower lash line followed by a light sprinkling of glitter for a subtle way to add highlight to eyes well as looking festive - Make Up For Ever has a great line up of glitter shades if you’re looking for one. Be sure to go for it on the mascara front after you apply the glitter. Extra tip: you can use sticky tape to help remove any stray glitter."

Good Skin Jillian Dempsey

Q: I know I won’t have much time to do my make-up after big nights out - can you tell me how to do a speedy make-up look that’ll hide my hangover?

Jillian Dempsey: "Both eyeliner and concealer (Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer is brilliant) are good tools to hide a “hungover eye.” The idea is to not highlight your eyes, but instead to use more neutral shades to soften them. Use a soft khol eyeliner like my Jillian Dempsey Rich Brown Eyeliner and gently line around the entire eye, then use a finger or brush to smudge. I suggest using an eyelash curler (Troy Surratt makes a great one) to help open the eyes before mascara and also a few drops of some really good eye drops to address redness."

Charlotte Tilbury Bitch Perfect

Q: I’m a lipstick girl - but I also don’t want to have to top mine up every ten minutes while I’m having fun. Which long-wearing ones would you recommend?

Jillian Dempsey: “ I love: Bite Beauty Matte Cream Lip Crayon in Rose Hip, which is a vibrant red, and Tom Ford lip stain in Orchic Fatale, which is a great fuchsia pop of colour. Alternatively, try a lip liner followed by a lipstick which should help it to last longer. I like using Urban Decay 24/7 in Naked to line the lips as it really stays put, and tend to use a brush to feather it on lips before following with Charlotte Tilbury Bitch Perfect"