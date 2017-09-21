Younique's Moodstruck Epic Mascara Is So Epic, We Can't Get Our Hands On a Tube

Products that live up to their given name certainly exist, but they're very few and far between. That being said, Younique's Moodstruck Epic Mascara can be added to that elite list. How epic is it, you ask? So epic, it stretches even the shortest lashes to a believable length. So epic, you don't even need to add fibers—though if you do, the end result is feathery enough to almost pass for a faux set. So epic, it's currently sold out until more products arrive next month.

You get the idea.

If you're already an avid user of the Facebook-famous brand's two-step fiber lash system, you'd likely be into their single tube—that is, if you can even get your hands on it.

According to the brand, just one coat is enough to give your natural lashes a boost, but can be layered on for more impact, or can even be cocktailed with Younique's fibers to build length. The secret lies in the polymers used in the formula, which can flex and bend to the shape of your hairs. Thanks to the tapered brush, even the tiny lashes on your inner corners will get covered, and the inky tone dries down in a matter of seconds.

We'd direct you over to youniqueproducts.com to pick up a tube for £19, but since the product is backordered til October 6, you'll have to wait until then to receive your product in the mail. Orders containing the item can still be placed, and Younique will ship the mascara once more supplies arrive. Otherwise, we figure it's pretty safe to try your luck by messaging a representative from your high school who most-recently wished you happy birthday.

Damn right, we keep score.