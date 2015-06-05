Win Max Factor make-up with our Summer Beauty Icon competition

Summer is just around the corner and we can’t wait to play with new make-up looks and try out the latest fashion trends.

Summer is just around the corner and we can’t wait to play with new make-up looks and try out the latest fashion trends. In our search for the perfect summer look, we like to get inspired by iconic beauties, women who exude glamour and are the embodiment of summer chic.

And that’s where you come in. We’d like to find out who your Summer Beauty Icon is and why?

We’ve teamed up with Max Factor and we’ll be giving away one prize, which combines an amazing selection of Max Factor make-up with a Lily and Lionel floral make-up bag to store your new goodies in.

The Max Fax make-up includes:

Facefinity All Day Primer

False Lash Effect Mascara

Crème Puff Blush

Lipfinity

Colour Elixir Gloss

Bronzing Powder

Colour X-pert eyeliner

Ready to enter this competition? Here’s how to:

Tweet us (@instyle_UK) to tell us who is your summer beauty icon and why. Use #summerbeautyicon hashtag in your reply to enter.

Below are 2 examples of what a Twitter competition entry could look like:

@instyle_UK #summerbeautyicon Brigitte Bardot; her teased, voluminous hair evokes summer

@instyle_UK Marilyn Monroe, screen goddess & looked great in 1940s swimwear #summerbeautyicon

Terms & Conditions:

The prize draw is open to entrants aged 18 or over resident in the UK, excluding employees and past employees of IPC Media Ltd or Time Inc. (UK) Ltd or anyone materially connected to the administration of the prize draw. Entry into the prize draw is free. The prize is a selection of Max Factor make-up and a Lily and Lionel floral make-up bag. Max Factor make-up selection includes: Facefinity all Day Primer, False Lash Effect Mascara, Crème Puff Blush, Lipfinity, Colour Elixir Gloss,Bronzing Powder, Colour X-pert eyeliner. Products might get swapped out subject to product availability at the time. Entry to the draw is done via Twitter by telling us (@instyle_UK) who your summer beauty icon is using #summerbeautyicon hashtag in your reply. All valid entries received by 11th June 2015, 23:59 will be entered into the prize draw and the first entry randomly selected will win a selection of Max Factor make-up & a Lily and Lionel make-up bag. The prize draw will take place on 16th June 2015 and will be supervised by an independent observer. The winner will be notified via tweet reply to the entry and/or direct Twitter message from the @instyle_UK account. Only one entry per person may be submitted which will then become the property of Time Inc. (UK) Ltd and will not be returned. The winner will be randomly drawn from all the tweeted answers that were submitted for this prize draw. The winner will have 48 hours from direct tweet message notification to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted, or is unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to hold another draw to select a new winner or to select an alternative winner from the original entries. The winner must have access to a personal email account and UK postal address. The winner should allow up to 28 days for their prize to be posted to the winner. The prize is provided by Time Inc. (UK) Ltd. Time Inc. (UK) Ltd reserves the right to publish the name, photograph, and county of the winner and to publicize the prize-giving presentation after the date of the prize draw. The name and county of the winner and the name of the independent observer will be available to anyone sending a stamped addressed envelope to Time Inc. (UK) Ltd within 28 days of the published closing date. All entries must be made directly by the person entering the competition. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize of equal or greater value in the event of unavailability due to circumstances beyond their control. Entrants are deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions by participating in this promotion. No alternatives to the prizes offered will be given. In the event of a discrepancy between these terms and conditions and the details provided in the promotional material, the details of the promotional material shall prevail. Your personal details will only be used for the purposes of administering this promotion and for no other purposes.

The Promoter is Time Inc. (UK) Ltd, Blue Fin Building, 110 Southwark Street, London SE1 0SU.