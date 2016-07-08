What’s Her Secret?

Great genes help, but part of the secret could be facial fillers

This is an InStyle Advertorial.

No one it seems, can hide nowadays. With every image captured on social media, faces are scrutinised more than ever before. But how do some women stay looking so refreshed, no matter what their age? Well, one answer is fillers, especially on the face, neck and décolletage. We asked Dr David Eccleston, qualified medical aesthetics practitioner and clinical director from MediZen in Sutton Coldfield to answer our questions about this treatment.

Q Would you recommend temporary or permanent fillers?

A. While a permanent filler will be longer-lasting, if the result isn’t good you’re stuck with it. The advantage of a temporary filler is that it can be dissolved on the rare occasion that an end result is unsatisfactory.

Q. How long does a treatment take?

A. Treatment usually takes approximately 15-20 minutes, though I allocate 30 minutes to allow enough time to do the job properly without feeling rushed.

Q. Is it painful?

A. You should expect some discomfort. But most aesthetic practitioners will numb the area they’re injecting with a topical anaesthetic. Some facial fillers like Juvéderm are formulated with the anaesthetic lidocaine.

Q. Are there ever bad reactions?

A. Serious adverse reactions are rare, though bruising and swelling can occur. Swelling settles in a few days, and bruising usually after about a week.

Q. Is it possible to have multiple areas treated in a single session?

A. That depends on the degree of correction required in each area, and the budget of the patient. Normally I recommend a maximum of four syringes at one session.

Q. How long does the treatment last?

A. Approximately 18-24 months, depending on the product used. More mobile areas, such as the lips, may require more frequent top-ups.

Q. How much does it cost?

A. The price varies according to the volume of product needed to achieve the desired effect, so it’s best to discuss this with your practitioner who’ll be able to advise you.

Q. Why should I choose Juvéderm?

A. Juvéderm is one of a handful of temporary fillers licensed in the USA. Gaining such approval requires strict criteria to be met – quality control, clinical research evidence and injection technique training is of the highest quality. This may be reflected in the cost, but cheap fillers are best avoided.

Q. Where do I find a reputable practitioner?

A. Look online at locator.juvederm.co.uk. to find a qualified practitioner near you.

Date of preparation May 2016 (UK/0280/2016b)