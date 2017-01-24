Seriously: Your Skin Really Needs These Winter Skin Savers

Winter skin care: what's your routine? Batten down the hatches, because it's a comin’ so it’s time to switch up your skincare wardrobe accordingly…All Change!

Question; would you wear sandals and a skimpy playsuit when it's freezing? (Kardashians need not reply to that). But think about it, just as plummeting temperatures require a change of wardrobe, your skin needs a new winter regime too.

The combination of cold weather, central heating and less moisture in the air is kryponite for a glowing complexion, leading to dryness and irritation. The solution? Bolster those barriers girls! When the skin’s outermost layer is healthy and hydrated it’s way more efficient at keeping water in and environmental aggressors out which ultimately means glowy, younger-looking skin. The best winter skin care products? Swap gels and lotions for comforting creams and oils that swathe the skin in a protective veil of moisture.

Dry skin doesn’t mean you can skimp on your exfoliator though. In fact, as your skin’s cell turnover gets more sluggish during the winter months, exfoliation is more important than ever. Just make sure you go for a chemical exfoliator (a lot less scary than it sounds – it simply means using fruit acids and enzymes to gently lift away dead skin cells) over one with physical beads which can be too harsh on sensitised skin.

Good to glow? Not so fast… There are plenty of other things you can do for your skin to get it through the winter months. The first is diet. Whilst it’s tempting to give in to our cravings for comfort food and XXL gingerbread lattes, they’re not going to do your skin any favours. Instead, opt for foods rich in omega oils such as fish, nuts and edamame beans as these will not only improve your skin’s barrier, they’re also great at helping to fight inflammation for those pre-party breakouts.

Exercise (the last thing most of us feel like doing when there’s a gale brewing outside), is great for getting the blood pumping and bringing a healthy flush to the skin – especially if it’s done in the elements. Even 15 minutes a day will see a marked improvement in skintone, just be sure to slather on that moisturiser first! Finally, employ a few little at-home tricks to keep your skin in tip-top condition. Our 3 essential winter skin care tips?

Need a new skin care regime for the winter months? Powder have you covered – give their test a go to find your perfect moisturiser here!

1) If you don’t already use them, swap your night cream for an oil a few nights a week

2) Leave a bowl of water near the radiator to prevent the air from becoming too dry

3) Turn the temperature down on your shower – hot water is much more dehydrating.

Our favourite product picks to get us through winter? Read on for our winter skin care guide…