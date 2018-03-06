Best Waterproof Mascara: 10 Formulas With Serious Staying Power

We've found the best waterproof mascaras for a fabulous flutter that won’t end up in a smudge under your eyes…
Waterproof mascara is often regarded with suspicion; either that it won’t hold its own, and end up everywhere but on lashes, or that it won’t budge, and removing it will also take a load of lashes with it or dry out lashes.
We get it; we too have been poolside thinking our suncream + mascara basically made us look like a modern day Brigitte Bardot, only to look in a mirror and find that the black stuff has migrated down our cheeks, and that waterproof label is no guarantee of a brilliant formula. We’ve also tried to get the stuff off at the end of the night and found that it would only come away with some serious pulling, and the resultant damage to lashes.
But there are absolutely tonnes of mascaras on the market that are stellar and will hold their own while not drying lashes out - and we’d know, we’ve been testing them all to bring you this edit.
Before we plough into particulars, let’s do a little waterproof mascara housekeeping. First, when removing waterproof mascara, you’ll need a bi-phase or oil-based remover. Try our Best Beauty Buys Winner, Lancome Bi-Facil Non-Oily Instant Eye Make-Up Remover. You want to apply the remover to a cotton pad and press it very gently onto lashes - don’t rub. Repeat until all the mascara has come away.
Next, don’t assume that a waterproof mascara needs to be used like your usual mascara. Like all make-up, you can customise your finish. Apply it to your lower lashes, if you find that come the end of the day they’re naked and your mascara has pooled in the oily recesses under your eyes. Use it as a top coat, if you like your usual finish but want it to hold for longer.
1. Clarins Instant Definition Mascara, £20.00
Though Clarins' Instant Definition Mascara isn't actually a waterproof formula, it's a favourite of beauty director Cassie's for staying power without the downside of never being able to remove it. Suitable for even the most sensitive eyes, the fomula creates a film over the lashes that, as well as lasting all day, strengthens and volumises.
Clarins available at Look Fantastic | 20.00
2. Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £7.99
Though we're a big fan of Maybelline's classic Get Lash, it's the Lash Sensation we're a fan of when it comes to going waterproof. The brush is great for defining and volumising your lashes, so you don't have to compromise on appearance to keep it on in the water.
Available at Feel Unique | 8.99
3. Lancome Hypnose Waterproof Custom Volume Mascara, £22.50
Winner of our Best Beauty Buys, Lancome's waterproof mascara plumps and separates lashes while having the endurance for a whole day at the beach. Unlike some waterproof mascaras, it's gentle on the eyes and not totally impossible to get off.
Lancome available at All Beauty | 23.95
4. Max Factor 2000 Calorie Waterproof Mascara, £5.55
A favourite of Acting Beauty Editor Jess' for weddings, Max Factor's waterproof mascara gives you statement lashes - but the comfort of knowing it's not going to run down your face.
Available at Feel Unique | 5.55
5. Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, £18
If you really want a mascara that's not going to budge, go Eyeko. Known for its staying power, the waterproof, fibre-enhanced formula will stay on through anything; exercise, crying... You name it, only Eyeko wipes will get it off. Though it sounds a bit intense, it's good for your lashes too, filled with conditioning ingredients.
Available at Space NK | 18.00
6. L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Mascara, £10.99
After the success of L'Oreal's Volume Million Lashes mascara, our summer selves were thrilled when the waterproof formula launched. Creating a fanned-out look, which covers your lashes evenly from root to tip, it gives a dramatic look which won't budge all night.
Available at Feel Unique | 10.99
7. MAC False Lashes Waterproof Mascara, £19
With the False Lashes MAC mascara a firm fave, the waterproof version was always going to be a winner. Though it's not the most lengthening of formulas, it more than makes up for it in staying power. Even after a swim, it's not budged but comes off easily with an oil-based remover.
MAC available at Look Fantastic | 19.50
8. Liz Earle Lash Definition Smudgeproof Mascara, £14.50
We're big Liz Earle fans; the skincare mainly, but the make-up too. It goes on, lengthening the lashes without clumping for a pretty natural look, and stays on all day long. Build up for a more voluminous look.
Available at John Lewis | 15.50
9. Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara, £19.50
One of our favourite things about Bobbi Brown's No Smudge mascara is you can put it over your usual mascara for a waterproof finish. The formula creates curl and length without clumps and can be built up for extra volume.
Bobbi Brown available at John Lewis | 22.00