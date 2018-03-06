Best Waterproof Mascara: 10 Formulas With Serious Staying Power

Waterproof mascara is often regarded with suspicion; either that it won’t hold its own, and end up everywhere but on lashes, or that it won’t budge, and removing it will also take a load of lashes with it or dry out lashes.

We get it; we too have been poolside thinking our suncream + mascara basically made us look like a modern day Brigitte Bardot, only to look in a mirror and find that the black stuff has migrated down our cheeks, and that waterproof label is no guarantee of a brilliant formula. We’ve also tried to get the stuff off at the end of the night and found that it would only come away with some serious pulling, and the resultant damage to lashes.

But there are absolutely tonnes of mascaras on the market that are stellar and will hold their own while not drying lashes out - and we’d know, we’ve been testing them all to bring you this edit.

Before we plough into particulars, let’s do a little waterproof mascara housekeeping. First, when removing waterproof mascara, you’ll need a bi-phase or oil-based remover. Try our Best Beauty Buys Winner, Lancome Bi-Facil Non-Oily Instant Eye Make-Up Remover. You want to apply the remover to a cotton pad and press it very gently onto lashes - don’t rub. Repeat until all the mascara has come away.

Next, don’t assume that a waterproof mascara needs to be used like your usual mascara. Like all make-up, you can customise your finish. Apply it to your lower lashes, if you find that come the end of the day they’re naked and your mascara has pooled in the oily recesses under your eyes. Use it as a top coat, if you like your usual finish but want it to hold for longer.

