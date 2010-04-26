12 Mar 2018
Twilight Babes Best Beauty Looks
1. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Kristen Stewart photo
At the MTV Movie Awards 2009 Twilight swept the board scoring a total of five wins. Kristen Stewart was undoubtedly a winner in the style stakes too, wearing a beachy, waved hairstyle and smoky eye make-up playing up those green peepers to perfection.
2. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Anna Kendrick photo
Anna Kendrick played with a little colour at an awards ceremony in LA shading a blue shadow over her upper lids. Loving that loose, curled hairstyle, too!
3. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Ashley Greene photo
Pout-a-licious! Ashley Greene worked a perfectly fuchsia-pink lip colour at the Armani show during Milan Fashion Week.
4. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Dakota Fanning photo
Dakota Fanning kept things simple with a fresh, pink-hued make-up look and a flick of inky-black eye-liner.
5. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Nikki Reed photo
Nikki Reed plays the famously blonde Rosalie Cullen in the Twilight Saga but in real life the actress is very much the brunette bombshell. At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, her waved hairstyle showed off the rich, chocolate hues of her stunningly styled locks.
6. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Kristen Stewart photo
Kristen Stewart worked an edgy London look for a fan event at Battersea in a Proenza Schouler outfit teamed with metallic eye make-up and a heavy, side-swept fringe.
7. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Ashley Greene photo
Ashley Greene woked waved, glossy locks, bronzed skin and a sultry stare that would launch a thousand lad's mag covers at a Benefit in New York. The actress had clearly left her on screen persona, the chirrupy Alice Cullen, far behind on the Twilight set.
8. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Anna Kendrick photo
Check out this slinky Miss! The usually pretty pretty Anna Kendrick slicked her hair back into a tight ponytail to work with her strappy black LBD for the Critics' Choice Awards.
9. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Nikki Reed photo
Nikki Reed came over all classic beauty as she rubbed shoulders with LA's fashionistas at a Marchesa dinner. With her hair in an updo, she went for bronze make-up, natural lashes and a petal-pink pout to play up her natural colouring.
10. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Bryce Dallas Howard photo
Bryce Dallas Howard proved she's not afraid to experiment with make-up at the Terminator Salvation premiere in Paris trading her statement eye make-up for scarlet lipstick teamed with creamy complexion. A low bun hairstyle finished this classic look.
11. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Kristen Stewart photo
Kristen Stewart was ethereal at the Twilight Saga New Moon premiere in LA in a serious Valentino gown. The grey tones of her dress were picked out in her eye make-up while a messy, back-combed updo kept things 'Kristen cool' rather than Hollywood ultra-perfect.
12. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Ashley Greene photo
Less of the blood-sucking, more of the sultry as Ashley Greene attended a party working a big blowout and adding a glimmer of pearly white eyeshadow to the inner corners of her eyes for an innocent, Bambi look.
13. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Anna Kendrick photo
Anna Kendrick got her leading lady look spot on at the Up in the Air premiere in Canada. Anna played up her eyes to the max with pewter-grey shadow and lashings of black eyeliner. Rosy lips and dewy skin kept the look light.
14. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Kristen Stewart photo
Kristen Stewart played up her gorgeous green eyes with a wash of bronze eye-shadow as she promoted the Runaways with costar Dakota Fanning. Keeping things rock chick, she donned a check shirt and undone locks.
15. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Ashley Greene photo
At a New Moon film screening Ashley Greene worked a high-up quiffed hairstyle, all the better to show off her appliqué detail dress. Ashley played up her pout with stained, berry-red lips.
16. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Anna Kendrick photo
Anna Kendrick does a well-practised line in elegantly messy updos. For her appearance at this year's Golden Globes after party she worked a winning look with loose tendrils framing her face and some seriously full false lashes.
17. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Bryce Dallas Howard photo
Bryce Dallas Howard takes over the role of evil vampire Victoria in Twilight: Eclipse but looking at this porcelain-skinned beauty you'd never guess she transforms into a blood-thirsty killer on set! A heavy fringe and mossy-coloured shadow played up her pale green eyes at the Terminator Salvation film premiere in LA.
18. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Anna Kendrick photo
'Goddess' was the word that sprung to mind as Anna glided into the LA premiere of Up in the Air in a white, one-shouldered gown and diamond drop earrings. Kendrick got some flutter-factor going with a set of natural look falsies and teamed her flawless make-up with a classic updo.
19. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Julia Jones photo
Julia Jones aka Leah Clearwater is the only female werewolf in the Twilight Saga. At the Twilight: New Moon premiere Julia proved herself to be a stunning natural beauty. After all, with skin this flawless who needs make-up? A touch of lip colour, a sweep of blush and this brown eyed beauty was red carpet-ready.
20. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Rachel Lefevre photo
Rachel Lefevre went fresh-faced with this super-natural make-up look and long, straight locks.
21. Twilight Babes hairstyles and make-up - Rachel Lefevre photo
Rachel Lefevre who plays Isabella Swan's flame haired nemesis, Victoria, is naturally a more strawberry-blonde in real life. We love this romantic, ringlet look on Rachel and the bronze-hued shadow and peachy blush make the most of her creamy complexion and azure eyes.
12 Mar 2018