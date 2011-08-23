Cheryl Cole, Pixie Lott, Emma Watson and co. are nailing this beauty trend - SEE how they work their eye make-up...
TREND: Stand-Out Eye Make-Up
1. Jessica Alba - Statement Eye Make-Up
Jessica Alba went for a rich creamy chocolate hued shadow with ultra thick, long lashes for a red carpet bash.
2. Kristen Stewart - Statement Eye Make-Up
A fan of the statement eye, Twilight star Kristen Stewart went for moltern silver melting into a deeper charcoal graduated shadow. We heart!
3. Ashley Greene - Statement Eye Make-Up
Working that Derek Lam AW metallic winged shadow eye, Twilight star Ashley Greene put her own spin on the trend with a shimmering violet-grey eye.
4. Olivia Wilde - Statement Eye Make-Up
Olivia Wilde is one celeb who isn't afraid to be bold with her make-up and fashion looks. We love this stunning deep navy and black sparkling winged shadow, which really makes the aqua hue of her eyes pop.
5. Amber Heard - Statement Eye Make-Up
Amber Heard made sure all eyes were on her at The Rum Diary premiere by using warm tones to highlight the stunning green hue of her own.
6. Emma Roberts - Statement Eye Make-Up
Emma Roberts vamped-up her Versace for H&M look with deep dark eyes. We love!
7. Emma Stone - Statement Eye Make-Up
Emma Stone complemented her skin tone perfectly with a copper take on the classic smokey eye.
8. Chloe Moretz - Statement Eye Make-Up
Chloe Moretz went for bright bright brights with a sweep of turquoise complementing the canary yellow in her Versace for H&M mini.
9. Jennifer Lopez - Statement Eye Make-Up
Going all-out in the glamour stakes, Jennifer Lopez lit up the room with silver lids and wow-worthy lashes.
10. Mary-Kate Olsen - Statement Eye Make-Up
Wrapped up in black leather and fur, Mary-Kate Olsen continued the gothic-inspired look in her make-up with plenty of kohl and lashings of mascara.
11. Naomie Harris - Statement Eye Make-Up
Bond girl-in-the-making Naomie Harris gave a smokey eye a shimmering finish for a show-stopping look.
12. Berenice Marlohe - Statement Eye Make-Up
A classic kohl-rimmed eye teamed with a nude pout proved Berenice Marlohe has definitely got Bond girl potential.
13. Alexandra Burke - Statement Eye Make-Up
Taking a shimmering cue from her sequin-covered dress, Alexandra Burke maximised her eyes with a full set of lashes and a dusting of powder over her lids.
14. Emma Stone - Statement Eye Make-Up
Instead of opting for the failsafe smokey eye to make an impact, Emma Stone went for rose gold metallics dusted over the lids and blended up to the brow bone for extra shimmer. Subtle liner and mascara compliments the shadow without overpowering it.
15. Felicity Jones - Statement Eye Make-Up
Chalet Girl beauty Felicity Jones went for all-out smoulder with her sizzling separated ultra long lashes set off against a frosted white metallic shadow. A hint of pink gloss on her lips really makes the green in her eyes pop.
16. Lea Michele - Statement Eye Make-Up
Working with the peekaboo style of her fringe, Lea Michele makes sure her peepers stand-out by matching the midnight blue liner on upper and lower lash-lines to the hue of her lace gown. Stunning.
17. Dianna Agron - Eye Make-Up
The Glee starlet added edge to her ladylike dress by going for strong metallic eyes on the Jimmy Fallon show in NYC. Smokey blue-grey shadow was applied in a cat-eye shape around the edges, with silver powder applied to the lower inner corner of the eyes for perfect defenition.
18. Olivia Wilde - Eye Make-Up
Olivia Wilde has been wowing us with her fashion choices AND beauty looks lately. The Cowboys and Aliens actress smouldered in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress for the San Diego premiere and complemented her Gothic-style look with perfectly-smokey eyes and nude lips.
19. Emma Watson - Eye Make-Up
Emma Watson made sure her eye make-up smouldered as much as her dramatic Bottega Veneta gown for her final US Harry Potter premiere. Opting for ultra defined liquid-lined feline eyes with a deep smoked lid, finished with luxurious molten gold leaf detailing on the inner and outer edges, Emma did high octane glam to perfection.
20. Cheryl Cole - Eye Make-Up
Cheryl Cole is the queen of perfect peepers and makes sure to contour her eye perfectly using a shimmering rose gold highlighter set against a darker bronze shade. Ultra long lashes and crisp eyeliner complete her eye-popping look.
21. Pixie Lott - Eye Make-Up
Pixie Lott is rarely seen without her trademark liquid and kohl lined eyes. Working ultra long lashes, Pixie nails the 60s doe eye trend.
22. Lily Allen - Eye Make-Up
A huge fan of the retro feline eye, Lily Allen kept her look simple but statement with black lined upper and lower lids to really bring out the delicious chocolate hues of her eyes.
23. Mary-Kate Olsen - Eye Make-Up
Never afraid to be bold with her style, Mary-Kate Olsen matched her eyes to her gorgeous McQueen gown, working fiery red shimmering liner on both upper and lower lids. A nude pink lip and highlighted cheekbones help her carry-off this daring but stunning look.
24. Sarah Jessica Parker - Eye Make-Up
Letting the gorgeous green in her eyes pop, Sarah Jessica Parker mixed her greys working a deep charcoal base illuminated by a delicate lilac with brow-bones highlighted. Lash lengthening mascara added to the eye-catching look.
25. Jennifer Lopez - Eye Make-Up
An absolute pro when it comes to statement peepers, Jennifer Lopez mixed gorgeous golds with ink black liner to create the ultimate in red carpet glam-eyes.
26. Clemence Poesy - Eye Make-Up
Going for shimmering rose bronze shadow with crisp black liquid lined eyes, Clemence Poesy made sure her eyes stood out at the Harry Potter premiere.
27. Anne Hathaway - Eye Make-Up
Anne Hathaway did gothic romance with crisp black liquid lined eyes frosted with a hint of icy shimmer shadow for the Fairytale Love Ball in Paris.
28. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Eye Make-Up
Girl of the moment Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off the intensity of her stunning aqua hued eyes with gentle graduated bronzed shimmer shadow and ultra long upper lashes.
29. Nicole Scherzinger - Eye Make-Up
Nicole Scherzinger made her peepers really pop illuminating and contouring the socket with greys merging into silver and white. Crisp black liquid liner on upper and lower lids, teamed with full lashes completed her gorgeous look.
30. Eva Mendes - Eye Make-Up
Eva Mendes knows exactly how to make the most of her assets and this simple but smouldering red carpet eye is the perfect example. Widening her eye area with high arched brows, Eva mixes mocha hues with a lighter, shimmering shade to create plenty of definition.
31. Beyonce - Eye Make-Up
Wowing the crowds at Glastonbury, Beyonce made sure she stood out with her hair and make-up opting for ultra long lashes set against a pretty chocolate and charcoal mix shadow.
32. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart reigned in her usual rock-chick kohl eye and went a little more girlie glam for a film premiere with gentle kohl-rimmed eyes and a subtle rose shimmer.
33. Cameron Diaz - Eye Make-Up
Red carpet veteran Cameron Diaz knows exactly how to make the vivid blues of her eyes stand-out, quite simply by adding liner along the waterline and adding a touch of shimmer on lid and darker shade in the socket. Picture perfect.
34. Blake Lively - Eye Make-Up
Never one to overdo her eye make-up, Blake Lively achieved the perfect balance of long, lustrous lashes and a gently dusting on gold shimmer - matching the gorgeous tones in her hair. A glossed pink lip kept the whole look deliciously delicate.
35. Emma Roberts - Eye Make-Up
Often opting for a more nude make-up look, we love it when gorgeous Emma Roberts goes a little more made-up for her red carpet appearances. Working a subtle mocha hued shadow with long, separated lashes, Emma showed off her stunning porcelain skin with just a hint of warm blush.
36. Eva Longoria - Eye Make-Up
A lifelong fan of the smokey eye, Eva Longoria gives it a modern edge by adding plenty of contrast with her highlighting. Uber lustrous and long lashes adds to the mesmerising eye-effect.
37. Gwen Stefani - Eye Make-Up
Not afraid of the full eye and bright lip combo, Gwen Stefani nailed both trends at the Cannes Film Festival with her smouldering liquid, kohl and shadow eye.
38. January Jones - Eye Make-Up
A far cry from her more demure 60s Betty Draper look, January Jones went for modern edgy with bronze gold shadow swept across the lid - right into each corner of the eye, teamed with a delicate mascara and full-impact power pout.
