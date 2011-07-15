Soltan Moisturising Suncare Spray with Insect Repellent SPF 50, £11.25 for 200ml, Boots

For a multi-tasking suncream you can't really go wrong with Soltan's Suncare Spray with added insect repellent. Available in a range of SPFs, the moisturising, odourless spray keeps skin protected from both the sun and pesky insects. Perfect for hotter holidays.