12 Mar 2018
Top 10 Suncreams
-
1. Rituals
Rituals Sun Protection Lotion SPF 30, £17.90, Rituals
Rituals bring their exotic skincare into a new sun protection range inspired by Bali. Their deliciously luxe hydrating lotion protects and perfects skin helping achieve a gentle tan.
-
2. L'Oreal
L'Oreal Solar Expertise - Sensitive Body SPF 30, £11.70, Boots
For anti-ageing sun-defence L'Oreal's Solar Expertise offers advance protection with a special mineral sun filter, defending and nourishing skin from harmful rays.
-
3. Invisible Zinc
Invisible Zinc Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 30+, £18.50, Selfridges
This light-weight but creamy textured sunscreen offers high broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection - meaning it lasts longer than normal formulations and it uses natural ingredients. Perfect for longer outdoor activities and as a daily moisturiser.
-
4. Liz Earle
Mineral Sun Cream SPF 20, £18.90 for 150ml, Liz Earle
Treat your skin to this luxe mineral suncream from Liz Earle which features active ingredients including green tea, pomegranate and Vitamin E to soothe and protect.
-
5. Clinique
Super City Block SPF 40, £15.50 for 40ml, Clinique
For everyday sun care - not just for your holiday - don't leave home without Super City Block from Clinique. Offering high-level sun defence for all skin types including sensitive, its sheer formula means it moisturises as it protects. And it works as a great make-up primer.
-
6. Soltan
Soltan Moisturising Suncare Spray with Insect Repellent SPF 50, £11.25 for 200ml, Boots
For a multi-tasking suncream you can't really go wrong with Soltan's Suncare Spray with added insect repellent. Available in a range of SPFs, the moisturising, odourless spray keeps skin protected from both the sun and pesky insects. Perfect for hotter holidays.
-
7. Piz Buin
Piz Buin 1 Day Long SPF 10, £11.73 for 100ml, Boots
Offering extra long-lasting sun-protection, Piz Buin's cream provides up to six hours of sun defence. And at a lower factor, it's perfect for gradual tanning.
-
8. Clarins
Clarins Sun Care Cream High Protection For Sun-Sensitive Skin UVB 30, £17 for 125ml, Boots
Perfect for fair or sun-sensitive skin, this water-resistant formula offers high protection while also nourishing with mineral filters, providing the ideal barrier between skin and the sun's harmful rays.
-
9. Continuous Sunscreen Mist
Continuous Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 by Peter Thomas Roth, £16 for 177ml, Cult Beauty
The ultimate in fuss-free, non-greasy sunscreen, the light-weight formula of this vitamin E enriched mist means it offers high protection, water-resistant, sun defence and is addictively easy to apply.
-
10. Nivea
Nivea Sun Invisible Protection Spray SPF 50, £14.80 for 200ml, Boots
Non greasy, quickly absorbed AND SPF 50, Invisible Protection covers all your daily sun protection needs.
1 of 10
Rituals
Rituals Sun Protection Lotion SPF 30, £17.90, Rituals
Rituals bring their exotic skincare into a new sun protection range inspired by Bali. Their deliciously luxe hydrating lotion protects and perfects skin helping achieve a gentle tan.
Must Reads
12 Mar 2018